Yermak: Ukraine will not abandon its goal of NATO membership

Ukraine will not give up its "constitutional obligation" to pursue membership in NATO, Andriy Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said in an interview with Axios, according to Report.

"Ukraine will not abandon its constitutional obligation to move toward NATO in the future, but for now, we are living in reality. We are not in NATO," Yermak said.

The initial US proposal suggested that Kyiv would renounce its aspirations to join the Alliance and reject the presence of NATO troops on its territory in exchange for security guarantees.

Yermak also noted that US President Donald Trump"s peace plan to end the war in Ukraine, consisting of 28 points, had been "unacceptable, but it is now in the past".

Following negotiations between Kyiv, the EU, and the United States in Geneva, the American proposal was reduced to 19 provisions.