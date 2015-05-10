Yemen accepts truce offer of Saudis

Baku. 10 May. REPORT.AZ/ Yemen adopted a plan for a five-day ceasefire proposed by Saudi Arabia, which is to begin to act on Tuesday, Report informs referring to Russian RIA Novosti.

"We express our approval of the humanitarian truce, which will begin on Tuesday", said the colonel Sharaf Luqman.

He added that, the army of Saudi Arabia will be held responsible for any violation of the truce with "Al-Qaeda" and its allies.

On Thursday, the Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia Adil al- Zhubeir said that the coalition announces five-day truce for humanitarian assistance to Yemeni population.