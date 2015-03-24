​Yatsenyuk proposes to approve new constitution on referendum in Ukraine

Baku. 24 March. REPORT.AZ/ The main provisions of the new Ukrainian constitution must be approved at the national referendum.
Report informs citing Tass, this was stated by the Prime Minister Mr. Yatsenyuk on a conference on the implementation of local budgets on Tuesday.
According to him, the government is currently doing "a piece of work" in this issue - it is engaged in budget decentralization.
"And then the president, government, parliament, based on the will of the people of Ukraine, will be writing new Ukrainian European constitution" - said Mr. Yatsenyuk.
According to him, the issues on balance of powers, forming "transparent judicial system and the fight against corruption" must be resolved in the new constitution.
Cəfər AğadadaşovNews Author
