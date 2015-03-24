​Yatsenyuk proposes to approve new constitution on referendum in Ukraine

Baku. 24 March. REPORT.AZ/ The main provisions of the new Ukrainian constitution must be approved at the national referendum.

Report informs citing Tass, this was stated by the Prime Minister Mr. Yatsenyuk on a conference on the implementation of local budgets on Tuesday.

According to him, the government is currently doing "a piece of work" in this issue - it is engaged in budget decentralization.

"And then the president, government, parliament, based on the will of the people of Ukraine, will be writing new Ukrainian European constitution" - said Mr. Yatsenyuk.

According to him, the issues on balance of powers, forming "transparent judicial system and the fight against corruption" must be resolved in the new constitution.