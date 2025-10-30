Xi, Trump finish 100-minute talks in South Korea's Busan
Other countries
- 30 October, 2025
- 08:24
President Xi Jinping of China and President Donald Trump of the US have concluded their talks in South Korea's Busan. The talks lasted for 100 minutes, Report informs referring to China's Central Television.
No details of the meeting were provided.
At the beginning of the negotiations, Xi noted that the two countries' negotiating teams reached a basic consensus on key trade and economic problems.
Latest News
08:39
Golden Dome defense system may take 10-20 years, $1-4 trillion to build — Washington PostOther countries
08:32
US Fed cuts rates to lowest level in three yearsFinance
08:24
Xi, Trump finish 100-minute talks in South Korea's BusanOther countries
08:18
Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan agree to strengthen their strategic partnershipForeign policy
08:15
Trump says South Korea will pay $350B for lowering tariffsOther countries
08:08
US hits another drug boat in international waters in PacificOther countries
08:01
Photo
Leyla Aliyeva participates in presentation of "Hirkan" documentaryCultural policy
20:55
Sahiba Gafarova: Türkiye stands with Azerbaijan in Karabakh's reconstructionForeign policy
20:45