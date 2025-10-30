Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Xi, Trump finish 100-minute talks in South Korea's Busan

    Other countries
    • 30 October, 2025
    • 08:24
    Xi, Trump finish 100-minute talks in South Korea's Busan

    President Xi Jinping of China and President Donald Trump of the US have concluded their talks in South Korea's Busan. The talks lasted for 100 minutes, Report informs referring to China's Central Television.

    No details of the meeting were provided.

    At the beginning of the negotiations, Xi noted that the two countries' negotiating teams reached a basic consensus on key trade and economic problems.

    US-China talks Xi Jinping Donald Trump South Korea
