    Willie Colón, architect of urban salsa music, dies at 75

    • 22 February, 2026
    10:40
    Willie Colón, the Grammy-nominated architect of urban salsa music and social activist, died Saturday at the age of 75, Report informs via AP.

    Colón's family and manager confirmed his death through social media posts.

    Over his decades-long career, the trombonist, composer, arranger and singer produced more than 40 albums that sold more than 30 million copies worldwide. He collaborated with a wide range of artists, including the Fania All Stars, David Byrne and Celia Cruz.

    His celebrated collaboration with Rubén Blades, "Siembra," became one of the bestselling salsa albums of all time, and the pair were known for addressing social issues through the genre.

