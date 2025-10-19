William to ban disgraced Prince Andrew from all future royal events

Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum
    Prince William could be set to ban his disgraced uncle, Prince Andrew, from all future royal events - including his coronation and Christmas at Sandringham, Report informs via Daily Mail.

    Although William is said to have been "consulted" on the decision to strip Prince Andrew of his titles yesterday, he was not satisfied with the outcome and is well aware that the 'Andrew problem' will become his own in the future.

    That is why when he is king, Andrew will be banned from all aspects of royal life, including public and private events and most state occasions, the Times has reported.

    This will also extend to Sarah Ferguson - who had her Duchess of York title removed yesterday - who will also be banned from royal events after it was revealed last month that she had subsequently sent an email to Epstein apologising for publicly denouncing him and instead calling him her 'supreme friend'.

    Şahzadə Endryuya kral tədbirlərində iştirak qadağan edilib
    Принцу Эндрю запретили участие в королевских мероприятиях

