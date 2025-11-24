Washington, Kyiv discussing plans for Zelenskyy's trip to US this week
Other countries
- 24 November, 2025
- 08:11
The Trump administration and Ukrainian officials are discussing the possibility of bringing President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the United States this week, CBS News quoted the two countries' officials familiar with the matter as saying on Sunday, Report informs.
According to them, Zelenskyy may travel to the United States as part of US President Donald Trump's push to get an agreement on resolving the Ukraine crisis by Thanksgiving, which is celebrated on November 27 this year.
However, the officials stressed, whether that happens will depend on the outcome of Sunday's peace talks between the United States and Ukraine in Geneva.
