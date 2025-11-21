Von der Leyen: EU not briefed on US Ukraine plan, stays committed to peace

The European Union has not received official details regarding the US 28-point plan on Ukraine and considers it premature to comment, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Johannesburg, Report informs.

"The European Union has not been communicated any plans in an official manner, which makes it nonsense for me to comment at this point," von der Leyen said.

She stated that the EU remains fully committed to supporting Ukraine based on the principles of the United Nations Charter. She emphasized close cooperation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the coalition of the willing for a just and lasting peace.

Addressing reports about the new US plan, von der Leyen noted that the issue was discussed informally with European leaders at the G20 summit. She also intends to consult directly with Zelenskyy, stressing the guiding principle: "Nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine."

EC press secretary Paula Pinho said that the situation in Ukraine and the US plan will be further discussed with other world leaders during the G20 summit. She declined to comment on whether the matter would be discussed with US President Donald Trump, but indicated that phone consultations with various parties could happen soon.

Pinho also highlighted that the use of frozen Russian assets for reparational loans to Ukraine remains under consideration. These assets are included in the proposed US plan.