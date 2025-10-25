Vietnam confirms 2 new deputy prime ministers, 3 ministers

Vietnam's National Assembly, the country's lawmaking body, confirmed on Saturday the appointments of two new deputy prime ministers and three ministers, state media noted, Report informs via Reuters.

The additional deputy prime ministers include former minister of home affairs Pham Thi Thanh Tra and former Communist Party chief of Gia Lai province Ho Quoc Dung, the Vietnam News Agency noted.

This has raised the number of deputy prime ministers in the country's government to nine.

The assembly also confirmed on Saturday the appointments of the ministers of foreign affairs, agriculture and home affairs, according to the report.

The National Assembly began its final session of the year on Monday, which will last until December 11.

The session precedes a five-yearly congress of Vietnam's Communist Party in January that will define the country's main strategies and policies for the next five years and is also expected to pick a new team of leaders.