Vandals desecrate monument to Cook in downtown Sydney

Baku. 26 August. REPORT.AZ/ On August 25, vandals have desecrated several monuments in downtown Sydney, including the monument to English explorer James Cook.

“The police investigate a number of incidents on intentional damage that tool place the previous day on the night from 02:00 till 03:00,” a representative of the Police of New South Wales stated.

In the recent days, a heated debate has broken out in Australia, the initiator of which became TV presenter Stan Grant who called on to demolish the monument to James Cook that is located in Sydney’s Hyde Park. Grant is outraged not by the monument, but by the writing decorating the pedestal - “Cook discovered this territory. 1770.”

Supporters of the dismantlement of the monument indicate that Australia was actually discovered by indigenous people, and that it happened 60, 000 years before the Englishmen arrived.