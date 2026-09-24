Ilham Aliyev Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026) Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026) Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Azerbaijan launches heritage support program for small island states

    Foreign policy
    • 24 September, 2026
    • 17:15
    Azerbaijan launches heritage support program for small island states

    Azerbaijan has presented an international technical assistance program aimed at protecting the cultural and natural heritage of small island developing states on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

    According to Report, citing Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry, the Cooperation Program for Small Island States was presented at an event titled "From Island Heritage to World Heritage," organized by the ministry.

    The event brought together ministers and permanent representatives to the UN from small island states, members of the diplomatic corps and other senior officials.

    Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev said strengthening the practical capacities of small island states facing climate change and other environmental threats, as well as expanding international cooperation, was particularly important for protecting their cultural and natural heritage.

    He said Azerbaijan would provide technical assistance each year to three island states in preparing tentative lists as part of the nomination process for UNESCO's World Heritage List.

    The first pilot phase of the program will cover Guinea-Bissau, Palau and the Dominican Republic.

    Foreign ministers of Guinea-Bissau and Palau, as well as a senior representative of the Dominican Republic, thanked the Azerbaijani government for including their countries in the pilot phase.

    Ministers from Grenada, the Maldives and the Bahamas described the program as a timely and targeted initiative addressing the needs of small island states.

    Representatives of Germany, Türkiye, Russia and other countries also said the program would contribute to international cooperation and the protection of world heritage.

    Practical aspects of the program's implementation were also discussed. More than 80 local specialists from 39 island states are expected to receive training under the initiative.

    Azerbaijan launches heritage support program for small island states
    Azerbaijan launches heritage support program for small island states
    Azerbaijan launches heritage support program for small island states

    UN General Assembly UNESCO Cultural heritage Azerbaijan
    Photo
    BMT-də Azərbaycanın Kiçik Ada Dövlətləri üçün Əməkdaşlıq Proqramı təqdim olunub
    Photo
    Азербайджан будет ежегодно помогать трем островным государствам в сохранении наследия
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    21:17

    Russell"s Baku win enters top 10 closest finishes in Formula 1 history

    Formula 1
    21:13

    Azerbaijani chess teams play another round at Chess Olympiad

    Individual sports
    20:35

    12 killed in explosion in northwestern Pakistan

    Other countries
    20:13
    Photo

    Adil Karimli and Qohir Rasulzoda visit national carpet museum in Baku

    Cultural policy
    19:50
    Video

    Video of Azerbaijan Grand Prix posted on President's social media accounts

    Domestic policy
    19:05
    Photo
    Video

    President Ilham Aliyev attends event as part of 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum - UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    19:03
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva watch main race of Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - UPDATED

    Formula 1
    19:00

    Azerbaijan and FAO discuss strengthening climate action

    Foreign policy
    18:52

    Jeyhun Bayramov: We remain committed to multilateral system that produces real-world results

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed