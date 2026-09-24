Azerbaijan launches heritage support program for small island states

Azerbaijan has presented an international technical assistance program aimed at protecting the cultural and natural heritage of small island developing states on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

According to Report, citing Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry, the Cooperation Program for Small Island States was presented at an event titled "From Island Heritage to World Heritage," organized by the ministry.

The event brought together ministers and permanent representatives to the UN from small island states, members of the diplomatic corps and other senior officials.

Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev said strengthening the practical capacities of small island states facing climate change and other environmental threats, as well as expanding international cooperation, was particularly important for protecting their cultural and natural heritage.

He said Azerbaijan would provide technical assistance each year to three island states in preparing tentative lists as part of the nomination process for UNESCO's World Heritage List.

The first pilot phase of the program will cover Guinea-Bissau, Palau and the Dominican Republic.

Foreign ministers of Guinea-Bissau and Palau, as well as a senior representative of the Dominican Republic, thanked the Azerbaijani government for including their countries in the pilot phase.

Ministers from Grenada, the Maldives and the Bahamas described the program as a timely and targeted initiative addressing the needs of small island states.

Representatives of Germany, Türkiye, Russia and other countries also said the program would contribute to international cooperation and the protection of world heritage.

Practical aspects of the program's implementation were also discussed. More than 80 local specialists from 39 island states are expected to receive training under the initiative.