Azerbaijan exported 449,549.89 tons of crude oil to Germany in January-August 2026.

According to Report, citing the State Customs Committee, the exports were valued at $262.273 million.

Compared with the first eight months of 2025, the volume of exports decreased by 46.6%, while their value fell by 41.1%.

Crude oil supplied to Germany accounted for 3.06% of Azerbaijan's total oil exports.

In January-August, according to customs declarations, Azerbaijan exported 14.678 million tons of crude oil and petroleum products obtained from bituminous minerals worth $9.282 billion.

During the reporting period, Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover amounted to $33.238 billion, including $21.815 billion in exports and $11.423 billion in imports.