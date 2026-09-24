Azerbaijan's crude oil exports to Germany fall 46.6%
Energy
- 24 September, 2026
- 17:21
Azerbaijan exported 449,549.89 tons of crude oil to Germany in January-August 2026.
According to Report, citing the State Customs Committee, the exports were valued at $262.273 million.
Compared with the first eight months of 2025, the volume of exports decreased by 46.6%, while their value fell by 41.1%.
Crude oil supplied to Germany accounted for 3.06% of Azerbaijan's total oil exports.
In January-August, according to customs declarations, Azerbaijan exported 14.678 million tons of crude oil and petroleum products obtained from bituminous minerals worth $9.282 billion.
During the reporting period, Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover amounted to $33.238 billion, including $21.815 billion in exports and $11.423 billion in imports.
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