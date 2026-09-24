Ilham Aliyev Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026) Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026) Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Azerbaijan's crude oil exports to Germany fall 46.6%

    Energy
    • 24 September, 2026
    • 17:21
    Azerbaijan's crude oil exports to Germany fall 46.6%

    Azerbaijan exported 449,549.89 tons of crude oil to Germany in January-August 2026.

    According to Report, citing the State Customs Committee, the exports were valued at $262.273 million.

    Compared with the first eight months of 2025, the volume of exports decreased by 46.6%, while their value fell by 41.1%.

    Crude oil supplied to Germany accounted for 3.06% of Azerbaijan's total oil exports.

    In January-August, according to customs declarations, Azerbaijan exported 14.678 million tons of crude oil and petroleum products obtained from bituminous minerals worth $9.282 billion.

    During the reporting period, Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover amounted to $33.238 billion, including $21.815 billion in exports and $11.423 billion in imports.

    Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee Azerbaijan's exports Crude oil exports Germany
    Almaniya Azərbaycandan 450 min tona yaxın neft tədarük edib
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