Valls: Project of a united Europe could collapse if EU does not take appropriate measures

Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ Project of a united Europe could collapse if the EU does not take appropriate measures. Report informs citing the TASS, French Prime Minister Manuel Valls said that at the Munich Security Conference.

"Europe is under pressure from all sides, it is at a crossroads. The European project can only disappear if we do not take appropriate action, "- said the prime minister.

"We need a strong and active Europe. If it is unable to respond to threats, the entire European structure may simply collapse, and the European security project disappears after wave of selfishness and populism "- warned Valls.