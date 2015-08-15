Uzbek citizen confesses in planning assassination of Obama

Baku. 15 August. REPORT.AZ/ In a US court Uzbek citizen Abdurasul Juraboev confessed that he had planned an attack on President Barack Obama, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

"A citizen of Uzbekistan 25-year-old Abdurasul Khazanovich Juraboev living in Brooklyn (New York), today pleaded guilty in providing financial support to a foreign terrorist organization the Islamic State in Iraq and Lebanon," - said the Ministry of Justice.

According to the charges, in addition to supporting ISIS ideology, Juraboev threatened to assassinate US President Obama on the Internet and if he could not join the militants and commit a terrorist act in the United States.

Juraboev faces up to 15 years in prison.