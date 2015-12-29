USA: Over 2500 flights canceled due to severe weather

Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ Airlines waived rebooking fees Monday as air travelers faced a second consecutive day of flight delays and cancellations, Report informs referring to the foreign media.

More than 2,750 flights have been canceled nationwide and another 4,500 delayed as of 8:40 p.m. ET on Monday. The flight disruptions were affecting a number of airports across the USA, but busy hubs in Chicago and Dallas were especially hard hit Monday.

The flight disruptions come as a major winter storm makes its way across the nation. On Sunday, more than 1,600 flights were canceled and 6,300 delayed as that same storm snaked its way east out of Texas and the Great Plains .

On Monday, the storm was taking aim at some of the nation's busiest airline hubs.

In Chicago, more than 1,300 flights had been canceled as of 8:40 p.m. ET. The cancellation tally represented more than half of airport’s entire daily schedule, and problems were likely to persist as wintry weather moved into the Chicago area.