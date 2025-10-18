Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum
    US Vice President to visit Israel to discuss advancing Trump's Gaza plan

    US Vice President JD Vance plans to visit Israel on Monday to discuss the progress of the deal to return slain hostages in Gaza and end the war, according to Channel 12 news, Report informs via The Times of Israel.

    Vance will also discuss advancing to the second stage of US President Donald Trump's peace plan, which concerns the Hamas terror group's disarmament and the establishment of an alternative authority to administer Gaza.

    Gələn həftə ABŞ vitse-prezidentinin İsrailə səfəri gözlənilir
    На следующей неделе ожидается визит вице-президента США в Израиль

