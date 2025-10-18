US Vice President to visit Israel to discuss advancing Trump's Gaza plan
18 October, 2025
- 16:36
US Vice President JD Vance plans to visit Israel on Monday to discuss the progress of the deal to return slain hostages in Gaza and end the war, according to Channel 12 news, Report informs via The Times of Israel.
Vance will also discuss advancing to the second stage of US President Donald Trump's peace plan, which concerns the Hamas terror group's disarmament and the establishment of an alternative authority to administer Gaza.
