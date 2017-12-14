 Top
    Close photo mode

    US Vice President postpones visit to Israel amid crisis in peace initiative

    © REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST

    Baku. 14 December. REPORT.AZ/ U.S. Vice President Mike Pence has delayed his upcoming visit to Israel amid a current crisis in the Trump administration's Mideast peace initiative.

    Report informs citing Haaretz.

    A Knesset spokesperson confirmed that Pence's speech, slated for Monday, was postponed.

    A Foreign Ministry official noted that the visit could potentially commence on Wednesday.

    On 6 December, D. Trump announced the recognition of Jerusalem as capital of Israel and beginning of preparations to move American embassy from Tel Aviv to this city.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi