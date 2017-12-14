US Vice President postpones visit to Israel amid crisis in peace initiative

© REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST

Baku. 14 December. REPORT.AZ/ U.S. Vice President Mike Pence has delayed his upcoming visit to Israel amid a current crisis in the Trump administration's Mideast peace initiative.

Report informs citing Haaretz.

A Knesset spokesperson confirmed that Pence's speech, slated for Monday, was postponed.

A Foreign Ministry official noted that the visit could potentially commence on Wednesday.

On 6 December, D. Trump announced the recognition of Jerusalem as capital of Israel and beginning of preparations to move American embassy from Tel Aviv to this city.