US Vice President postpones visit to Israel amid crisis in peace initiative

Baku. 14 December. REPORT.AZ/ U.S. Vice President Mike Pence has delayed his upcoming visit to Israel amid a current crisis in the Trump administration's Mideast peace initiative.
Report informs citing Haaretz.
A Knesset spokesperson confirmed that Pence's speech, slated for Monday, was postponed.
A Foreign Ministry official noted that the visit could potentially commence on Wednesday.
On 6 December, D. Trump announced the recognition of Jerusalem as capital of Israel and beginning of preparations to move American embassy from Tel Aviv to this city.
Sədrəddin İsmayılovNews Author
