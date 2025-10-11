US troops begin arriving in Israel to join Gaza ceasefire monitoring mission

US troops began arriving in Israel on October 11 to take part in a joint task force to monitor the implementation of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, according to media updates, Report informs referring to Anadolu Agency.

Citing two US officials, ABC News noted that 200 troops will arrive in Israel "to set up a coordination center that will oversee implementation of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza" and operate in different fields, including transportation, planning, logistics, security, and engineering.

US troops will not enter the Gaza Strip; they will carry out their activities in Israel under the command of US Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander Adm. Bradley Cooper, alongside different units and contingents sent from countries in the region, according to the update.