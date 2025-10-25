US Treasury introduces sanctions against Colombian president
- 25 October, 2025
- 10:14
The US administration has decided to impose sanctions on Colombian President Gustavo Petro, the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the US Department of the Treasury said in a statement, Report informs.
Earlier this week, Petro told the Univision TV channel that the world must either "change" US President Donald Trump or else "get rid" of him. Commenting on these remarks, Trump blasted his Colombian counterpart as a "bandit" and urged him to be more careful with his statements, otherwise the US administration may take "very serious measures."
On Thursday, Trump said that Colombia and Mexico are being completely controlled by drug cartels.
