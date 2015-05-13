US train crash: 5 people killed and 50 injured

Baku. 13 May. REPORT.AZ/ At least five people were killed and dozens were injured Tuesday night when an Amtrak train crashed near Philadelphia, officials say.

Report informs citing Russian RIA Novosti, Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter confirmed that at least five people died after the Amtrak Regional 188, heading from Washington, D.C., to New York City, derailed at around 9:30 p.m with approximately 243 people on board.

Six people were critically injured, and 43 were hurt and taken to area hospitals, fire officials said.