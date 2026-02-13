US to unveil Gaza reconstruction plan at upcoming Board of Peace meeting

The US administration is expected to announce a reconstruction plan for Gaza and clarify plans for an international stabilization force for the enclave at a Board of Peace meeting set for February 19, Reuters noted, Report informs.

According to Washington officials, a central part of the meeting will be US President Donald Trump's announcement of "a multi-billion-dollar fund" for Gaza, which will include monetary contributions from participating board members.

One official described the offers as "generous" but noted that the US had not made any explicit requests for donations.

"People have come to us offering," the official said, as cited by the news agency.

The US will also announce that a number of countries plan to provide several thousand troops to the stabilization force that is expected to deploy in Gaza in the months ahead, the officials said.

According to Reuters, delegations from at least 20 countries, including many heads of state, are expected to attend the meeting.