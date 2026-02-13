Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit

    US to unveil Gaza reconstruction plan at upcoming Board of Peace meeting

    Other countries
    • 13 February, 2026
    • 08:07
    US to unveil Gaza reconstruction plan at upcoming Board of Peace meeting

    The US administration is expected to announce a reconstruction plan for Gaza and clarify plans for an international stabilization force for the enclave at a Board of Peace meeting set for February 19, Reuters noted, Report informs.

    According to Washington officials, a central part of the meeting will be US President Donald Trump's announcement of "a multi-billion-dollar fund" for Gaza, which will include monetary contributions from participating board members.

    One official described the offers as "generous" but noted that the US had not made any explicit requests for donations.

    "People have come to us offering," the official said, as cited by the news agency.

    The US will also announce that a number of countries plan to provide several thousand troops to the stabilization force that is expected to deploy in Gaza in the months ahead, the officials said.

    According to Reuters, delegations from at least 20 countries, including many heads of state, are expected to attend the meeting.

    Board of Peace President Donald Trump Gaza
    KİV: ABŞ Sülh Şurasının iclasında Qəzzanın bərpası üçün milyardlarla dollarlıq plan təqdim edəcək
    СМИ: США на заседании Совета мира представят многомиллиардный план восстановления Газы

    Latest News

    09:02

    Russia memo sees return to dollar system in pitch made for Trump

    Region
    08:51

    US Senate blocks Homeland Security funding, raising likelihood of shutdown

    Other countries
    08:43

    Venezuela to grant more oil drilling blocks to Chevron, Repsol

    Other countries
    08:33

    Trump names timeframe for possible Iran deal

    Other countries
    08:24
    Photo

    Humanitarian aid sent by Azerbaijan to Ukraine delivered to its intended destination

    Foreign policy
    08:15

    US secretly sends nearly 6,000 Starlink terminals to protesters in Iran — WSJ

    Other countries
    08:07

    US to unveil Gaza reconstruction plan at upcoming Board of Peace meeting

    Other countries
    20:53
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's city of Ordubad included in Islamic World Heritage Tentative List

    Cultural policy
    20:41
    Photo

    Belgium, Azerbaijan mull co-op in port sector

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed