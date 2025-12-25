Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum

    US to maintain naval blockade of Venezuela for at least two months

    Other countries
    • 25 December, 2025
    • 08:37
    US to maintain naval blockade of Venezuela for at least two months

    The Washington administration intends to maintain a naval blockade of Venezuela for at least two months, preventing the passage of oil tankers to and from this country, Reuters news agency noted citing an American official, Report informs.

    "While military options still exist, the focus is to first use economic pressure by enforcing sanctions to reach the outcome the White House is looking," the US official said.

    According to the official, the White House has ordered American forces in the region to focus almost exclusively "on the quarantine of Venezuelan oil for at least the next two months."

    "The efforts so far have put tremendous pressure on [Venezuelan President Nicolas] Maduro and the belief is that by late January Venezuela will be facing an economic calamity unless it agrees to make significant concessions to the US," the official said.

    Venezuela oil tankers United States
    "Reuters": ABŞ Venesuelanın blokadasını azı iki ay davam etdirmək niyyətindədir
    Reuters: США намерены продолжать блокаду Венесуэлы не менее двух месяцев

    Latest News

    09:59

    Azeri Light crude rises to $66.62 per barrel

    Energy
    09:51

    Father of national hero seeks punishment for those responsible for AZAL plane crash

    Incident
    09:42
    Photo
    Video

    Victims of Baku-Grozny plane crash commemorated in Baku

    Incident
    09:38

    4 dead, 3 missing in coal mine accident in SW China

    Other countries
    09:27

    CBA currency exchange rates (25.12.2025)

    Finance
    09:20
    Photo

    Azerbaijan relocates 308 more residents to Aghdam city

    Domestic policy
    09:15

    China's FDI in Azerbaijan exceeded $400M by June 2025

    Finance
    09:12

    PM: Georgia aims to make Middle Corridor most reliable, safest corridor in region

    Region
    09:11

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (25.12.2025)

    Finance
    All News Feed