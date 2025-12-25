US to maintain naval blockade of Venezuela for at least two months

The Washington administration intends to maintain a naval blockade of Venezuela for at least two months, preventing the passage of oil tankers to and from this country, Reuters news agency noted citing an American official, Report informs.

"While military options still exist, the focus is to first use economic pressure by enforcing sanctions to reach the outcome the White House is looking," the US official said.

According to the official, the White House has ordered American forces in the region to focus almost exclusively "on the quarantine of Venezuelan oil for at least the next two months."

"The efforts so far have put tremendous pressure on [Venezuelan President Nicolas] Maduro and the belief is that by late January Venezuela will be facing an economic calamity unless it agrees to make significant concessions to the US," the official said.