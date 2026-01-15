US to keep close eye on situation in Iran — Trump

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    Washington will continue closely following the situation in Iran, US President Donald Trump said, commenting on the United States potential use of force against that country, Report informs.

    "We"re going to watch and see what the process is. But we were given a very good, very good statement by people that are aware of what"s going on," he told reporters, touching upon the situation in Iran. "They say no executions. Everyone is talking a lot of executions were taking place today, we were just told, no executions. I hope that"s true. That a big thing."

    Tramp: İranda qətllər dayandırılıb
    Трамп: Убийства в Иране прекратились

