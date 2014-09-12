US to impose new sanctions against Russia

Baku. 12 September. REPORT.AZ/ The United States is going to impose new sanctions against Russia, which will target the energy, financial and defense sectors. Report informs, this was issued by US President Barack Obama in his statement posted on the White House website.

New restrictions "will strengthen the political isolation and the economic evaluation for Russia, especially in areas important for the President Vladimir Putin and those who are close to him."

However, it was noted in the statement, if Russia performs all its duties in accordance with Minsk agreements, the White House may revoke the sanctions.

The United States, according to Obama, is going to impose sanctions after the European Union. "Together with the G7, the European partners and our other allies, we have made it clear that Russia would have to pay for everything. We take new measures in the light of Russia's actions aimed at destabilizing the situation in Ukraine," Obama said in a statement.

New sanctions of the European Union against Russia come into force from today. Brussels will limit access to EU capital market for the three Russian defense enterprises and three energy companies. The new package of sanctions will also be imposed against major Russian state-owned banks, as well as 24 individuals. Measures will not affect the gas sector.