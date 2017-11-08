US spent $ 4.3 trln on wars in Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan and Pakistan

Baku. 8 November. REPORT.AZ/ US spent $ 4.3 trillion on wars in Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan and Pakistan, which also reflect related spending by the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Veterans Affairs, and others.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, says a new study by the Watson Institute of International and Public Affairs at Brown University.

The study’s estimates include recurring expenses such as long-term medical care for veterans and war costs incurred by the State Department since 2001.

The Brown University study indicates each taxpayer has incurred nearly $ 23,400 in expenses.

U.S. wars in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria and Pakistan will cost American taxpayers $ 5.6 trillion in 2018 fiscal year, according to a new study, a figure more than three times that of the Pentagon’s own estimates.

The Defense Department earlier this year estimated that the total cost of the conflicts since the 2001 attacks has amounted to about $1.5 trillion.