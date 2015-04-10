​US Secretary of State and Cuba FM hold a meeting

Baku. 10 April. REPORT.AZ/ US Secretary of State John Kerry and Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez met in Panama in the fields of American Summit.

Report informs, on their Twitter page the US State Department posted a photograph in which the foreign ministers of the two states shake hands.

The details of the meeting were not provided.

This meeting was the first meeting of high-level US diplomats and Cuba over more than 50 years.

It is expected that in the fields of American Summit organized in Panama the meeting of US President Barack Obama and Cuban leader Raul Castro will be held too.