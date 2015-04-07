US reported fourth detainee from CIS, accused of supporting IG

Baku. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ US authorities have reported a fourth detainee in immigrants from the CIS countries, accused of support and intention to join the terrorist group "Islamic State" (IG). Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, according to federal court documents of the Eastern District of New York (Brooklyn), 26-year-old citizen of Uzbekistan Dilhayot Kassimov charged with conspiracy and raising funds for a trip to the United States of persons residing abroad to fight on the side of the IG. According to prosecutors, Kasimov worked with Abror Habibov, collecting about 1,600 dollars for a trip to Syria for Akhror Saydahmetov.This amount in cash Saidahmetov had with him at the time of arrest at the John F. Kennedy airport in New York in February, when he intended to fly to Turkey.

During the arrest Kasimov admitted that he gave money to Saydahmetov, while he knew he was going to Syria.

24-year-old Abdurasul Juraboev from Uzbekistan and 19 year old citizen of Kazakhstan Akhror Saidahmetov were arrested earlier on charges of intention to go to Syria to join "Islamic State".The third detainee, 30-year-old Abror Habibi, also a citizen of Uzbekistan, accused of organizing a local support network to raise funds for the benefit of the IG.