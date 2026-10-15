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    AI helps detect 18 diseases and pests affecting 8 fruit types in Azerbaijan

    AIC
    • 15 October, 2026
    • 11:01
    AI helps detect 18 diseases and pests affecting 8 fruit types in Azerbaijan

    Artificial intelligence is being used in Azerbaijan to identify 18 diseases and pests affecting eight types of fruit, Deputy Agriculture Minister Ilhama Gadimova said at a press conference on the implementation of the Agricultural Artificial Intelligence project.

    According to Report, she said that solutions for forecasting disease and pest risks and identifying optimal treatment times had already been launched under the programme. Based on data from agrometeorological stations, the system assesses risks hourly and monitors the development stages of pests.

    "The system currently covers 18 diseases and pests affecting eight types of fruit," Gadimova noted.

    She added that the solution identifies suitable treatment windows for the coming days based on wind, precipitation and temperature.

    This helps farmers plan crop protection measures in line with weather conditions and use farm resources more efficiently.

    Ilhama Gadimova Artificial intelligence
    İlhamə Qədimova: "8 meyvə növü üzrə 18 xəstəlik və zərərverici süni intellektlə müəyyən edilir"
    С помощью ИИ в Азербайджане выявляют 18 болезней и вредителей по 8 видам фруктов
    MiniBoss
    44 - Tezliklə

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