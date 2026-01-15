US redirects carrier group from South China Sea to Middle East due to escalating Iran tensions

A US carrier strike group is being redeployed from the South China Sea to the Middle East as strains with Iran intensify, according to multiple updates, Report informs referring to Dimsum Daily.

NewsNation"s White House correspondent Kellie Meyer said on X that the formation is shifting into the US Central Command theatre, adding that the transit could take around a week. She cited a source with knowledge of the movement.

Updates specifically referenced the USS Abraham Lincoln and its accompanying strike group, though US officials have not confirmed the redeployment and no other major outlets had corroborated the move at the time of writing. The reported shift came shortly after FlightRadar24 data indicated a temporary partial closure of Iranian airspace, with unverified accounts of jet noise emerging from neighbouring Iraq.

While the movement is not tied to any immediate operational action, it underscores rising tensions across the region and suggests a denser US military posture around Iran amid ongoing unrest. The US also advised some personnel to leave bases in the Middle East in what a US diplomat described to Reuters as a "change of posture," without specifying a cause. Qatar"s Al Udeid Air Base was among the locations reportedly affected.

Separately, multiple outlets reported that Iran temporarily restricted airspace around Tehran on Wednesday, barring most domestic flights. German carrier Lufthansa said it would avoid both Iranian and Iraqi airspace until further notice, a policy affecting its wider group including Austrian, Brussels Airlines, Eurowings, Swiss, Discover and ITA Airways.