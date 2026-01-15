Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests

    US redirects carrier group from South China Sea to Middle East due to escalating Iran tensions

    Other countries
    • 15 January, 2026
    • 08:47
    US redirects carrier group from South China Sea to Middle East due to escalating Iran tensions

    A US carrier strike group is being redeployed from the South China Sea to the Middle East as strains with Iran intensify, according to multiple updates, Report informs referring to Dimsum Daily.

    NewsNation"s White House correspondent Kellie Meyer said on X that the formation is shifting into the US Central Command theatre, adding that the transit could take around a week. She cited a source with knowledge of the movement.

    Updates specifically referenced the USS Abraham Lincoln and its accompanying strike group, though US officials have not confirmed the redeployment and no other major outlets had corroborated the move at the time of writing. The reported shift came shortly after FlightRadar24 data indicated a temporary partial closure of Iranian airspace, with unverified accounts of jet noise emerging from neighbouring Iraq.

    While the movement is not tied to any immediate operational action, it underscores rising tensions across the region and suggests a denser US military posture around Iran amid ongoing unrest. The US also advised some personnel to leave bases in the Middle East in what a US diplomat described to Reuters as a "change of posture," without specifying a cause. Qatar"s Al Udeid Air Base was among the locations reportedly affected.

    Separately, multiple outlets reported that Iran temporarily restricted airspace around Tehran on Wednesday, barring most domestic flights. German carrier Lufthansa said it would avoid both Iranian and Iraqi airspace until further notice, a policy affecting its wider group including Austrian, Brussels Airlines, Eurowings, Swiss, Discover and ITA Airways.

    United States Iran strike
    "NewsNation": ABŞ aviadaşıyıcı zərbə qrupunu Yaxın Şərqə yönləndirib
    NewsNation: США перенаправили авианосную ударную группу на Ближний Восток

    Latest News

    09:17
    Photo

    Iran reopens airspace after temporary closure forced flights to reroute

    Region
    09:08

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (15.01.2026)

    Finance
    08:54

    Trump imposes 25% tariff on imports of some AI chips

    Other countries
    08:47

    US redirects carrier group from South China Sea to Middle East due to escalating Iran tensions

    Other countries
    08:38

    Economic co-op between Azerbaijan, Netherlands discussed

    Foreign policy
    08:31

    Trump says discussed oil, minerals, trade, national security with Venezuela"s Rodriguez

    Other countries
    08:23

    US to keep close eye on situation in Iran — Trump

    Other countries
    08:17

    Death toll from Iran approaches 2,600

    Region
    08:08

    Trump says Zelenskyy holding up peace deal

    Other countries
    All News Feed