    US President Coordinator for international efforts against ISIS resigns

    Retired Gen. John Allen has been serving as the White House's special envoy in Syria and Iraq since September 11, 2014

    Baku. 23 September. REPORT.AZ/ US President Coordinator for international efforts against ISIS, General John Allen resigns, Report informs referring to Bloomberg. 

    Retired General has been serving as the White House's special envoy to the global coalition fighting against ISIS in Syria and Iraq since September 11, 2014. Although he officially retired from the military April 29, 2013, Obama hand-selected Allen for the role amid a ramped-up effort to take on the group. 

    Allen's stepping down from the envoy role would occur a little more than a year after he accepted the position. The administration officials who spoke to Bloomberg insisted that, Allen's decision to step down was largely due to his wife's health, as she suffers from an auto-immune disorder.

