US-Led Coalition Hits Islamic State Militants With 15 Airstrikes

Baku. 20 February. REPORT.AZ/The US-led coalition against the Islamic State (IS) targeted the militant group with 15 airstrikes between Thursday and Friday, according to a US Central Command statement issued on Friday.

“On February 19, US and Coalition military forces continued to attack ISIL [Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant] terrorists in Syria, using attack, fighter, bomber and remotely piloted aircraft to conduct five airstrikes,” said the statement, using an alternate name for IS. “Separately, U.S. and Coalition military forces conducted 10 airstrikes in Iraq, using attack, fighter and remotely piloted aircraft against ISIL terrorists.”

The strikes in Syria targeted Kobani and al-Hasakah, towns in the predominantly Kurdish north. The strikes in Iraq hit Mosul, Haditha, Sinjar, and other towns in the country’s northern and western provinces.

Report informs citing SputnikNews, The US-led coalition began carrying out airstrikes against IS targets in Iraq in August, expanding the air campaign to Syria in September, though without Syrian government approval. The IS is a Sunni militant group that has taken over large portions of Syria and Iraq, and declared a caliphate.