 Top
    Close photo mode

    US issues warrant for arrest of presidential candidate

    Jill Stein accused of spray-painting construction equipment

    Baku. 8 September. REPORT.AZ/ A North Dakota judge (USA) issued a warrant Wednesday for the arrest of Green party's 2012 presidential candidate Jill Stein. 

    Report informs citing the Associated Press, she was charged Wednesday in Morton County with misdemeanor counts of criminal trespassing and criminal mischief.

    Charges were presented in Morton County. 

    Stein accused of spray-painting construction equipment during a protest against the Dakota Access pipeline.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi