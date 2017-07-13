 Top
    US Congress introduces bill on new sanctions against Russia

    Administration of Donald Trump supports sanctions

    Baku. 13 July. REPORT.AZ/ Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives introduced a new version of Russia and Iran sanctions bill on Wednesday, hoping to send a message to President Donald Trump to maintain a strong line against Moscow. 

    Report informs citing the Reuters, document is similar to that for which the Senate has already voted on June 15.

    Earlier, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said that in the current form, the legislation poses a number of risks to the U.S. government’s ability to conduct foreign policy.

    It was also reported that the administration of the US President Donald Trump supports sanctions, which provides for a bill of the Senate on Russia.

