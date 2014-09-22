US carried out direct talks with Iran on the "Islamic state"

Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ US Secretary of State John Kerry met with his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif and discussed the threat of the "Islamic state" (ISIL), Report informs citing AFP.

Kerry said that Iran had a value in the fight against the Islamists. In addition, the Ministers spoke about the nuclear talks. "They discussed the progress made and the work that still needs to be done," the State Department informed.

Earlier, Iran's spiritual leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said that Tehran had refused an offer to join the US coalition. In turn, the official Washington excludes military cooperation with Iran and accuses it in sponsoring international terrorism and the regime of Bashar al-Assad.