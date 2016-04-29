US and Russia reach new agreement on Syrian ceasefire

Baku. 29 April. REPORT.AZ/ The US and Russia have come to a new agreement on ceasefire in Syrian several regions.

Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

The information has been confirmed by the headquarters of Bashar al-Assad's armed forces.

The ceasefire regime will be valid in the north parts of Latakia and surrounding regions of Damascus. Ceasefire period in Latakia will be 72 hours, in the Syrian capital 24 hours.

New ceasefire is aimed at providing assistance to the 'regulation of problematic situations'.

Notably, intense fighting continues in several regions of Syria. As a result of skirmishes in Aleppo last week, more than 200 civilians killed.