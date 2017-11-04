US and India may boost cooperation on aircraft carrier construction

Baku. 4 November. REPORT.AZ/ US and India aims to boost cooperation on aircraft carrier technology construction and operation.

Report informs referring to the TASS.

Such agreement was reached at the meeting of delegations of two countries that ended on Friday. It was the fourth meeting as part of the working group on cooperation in aircraft carrier technology.

US delegation which stayed in India from 29 October to 3 November visited Goa, Mumbai and New Delhi.

The parties discussed the issues related with construction technologies of aircraft carriers.