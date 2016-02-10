UN: Trading of oil remains a main source of ISIS financing

Baku. 10 February. REPORT.AZ/ The main source of financing of the terrorist group 'Islamic state' is the trading of oil extracted from the captured ISIS territory.

Report informs, this was stated in the UN Secretary General’s report, which was presented by his Deputy for political Affairs, Jeffrey Feltman, reported on the website of the United Nations.

'The main source of funding is the use of oil and other natural resources of the occupied territories, 'tax', confiscation, looting of archaeological sites, external contributions, or funds for the redemption of hostages and other financial schemes, such as fundraising via the Internet, including through social networks,' the document says. It also States that the IS is benefiting from its relationships with individuals and groups involved in transnational organized crime.

The report notes that today, 'ISIL is the richest terrorist organization in the world.' In 2015, the volume of its revenues from the sale of oil and oil products amounted to 400 to 500 million dollars.

'The proceeds from the sale of oil ISIL uses to purchase weapons, military equipment and ammunition', stated in the document.

In the report of the head of the United Nations notes that in 2016 due to air strikes of the international coalition on refineries and oil depots income of terrorists from oil can be reduced.

Thus, speaking at a meeting of the UN security Council, Feltman noted that the UN, unfortunately, could not make an independent evaluation submitted by member States data and schema of possible routes that ISIL uses to illicit trade in oil and oil products.