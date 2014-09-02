​UNHCR: The number of IDPs in Ukraine has increased by more than twice

Baku. 2 September. REPORT.AZ/ As a result of events in eastern Ukraine, the number of internally displaced persons has more than doubled over the past three weeks, Report informs citing United Nations High Commissioner Department for Refugees (UNHCR).

Thus, according to information dated on September 1, the number of IDPs in Ukraine amounted to about 260 thousand people. Due to the data of August 5, the number was 117 thousand people.

At the same time, UNHCR stressed that these figures were probably entire: "We believe that the actual number of displaced persons is much higher. Many of them stay with relatives or friends and are not registered in the authorities".

UNHCR noted that there are about 2.2 million people in the conflict zone, according to the Ukrainian authorities.

Since January 1 to August 30, 121,190 Ukrainians have applied for refugee status or temporary asylum in Russia.