Baku. 11 September. REPORT.AZ/ The President of Russia Vladimir Putin gave an order to start unarranged check of troops operation capacity in the east of the country. Report informs citing ITAR-TASS, it was declared by the Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoygu.

At the meeting with Russian Armed Forces, Sergei Shoygu ordered “to put troops of EMD, and also military units which are deployed in its territory on full combat alert”.