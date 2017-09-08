UN to allocate $ 7 mln to help refugees from Myanmar

Baku. 8 September. REPORT.AZ/ The United Nations leadership will allocate $ 7 mln from Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) to help refugees from Myanmar.

Report informs citing the Gazeta.ru, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock said.

"CERF is one of the fastest ways to help people, whenever and wherever they need it," he said.

According to Lowcock, the foundation provides additional shelters and food, and also medical services to those who are in critical condition.

He also called for unhindered access to humanitarian assistance and for the safety of refugees from Myanmar.