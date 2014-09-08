UN: The number of victims of the conflict in Ukraine reaches three thousand people

Baku. 8 September. REPORT.AZ / At least three thousand people have been killed during the conflict in the east of Ukraine. Report informs citing AFP, this was noted in the statement of the High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeyad Raad Al Hussein.

Earlier, more than 2,5 thousand of civilians were killed, about 6,000 injured from mid-April to 27 August in Ukraine

Kyiv authorities have carried out the antiterrorist operation in the east of Ukraine from April this year. A cease-fire agreement in eastern Ukraine was reached on September 5 in Minsk.