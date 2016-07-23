UN states number of foreign fighters, joining terrorist organizations in the world

Baku. 23 July. REPORT.AZ/ 'This year the Islamic State was able to “commit or indirectly inspire” at least 393 attacks in 16 countries during the month of Ramadan, the majority of which occurred in Iraq and Syria'.

Report informs citing the UN News Centre, Jean-Paul Laborde, Executive Director of the UN Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate (CTED) said.

'With more than 30,000 foreign terrorist fighters from some 100 countries around the world, terrorism is a global threat requiring a comprehensive and unified response', said Laborde.

According to him, there is no doubt that the threat from terrorism remains persistent and, unfortunately, credible: 'A country cannot, and is not in the position, to fight this phenomenon alone', he added.