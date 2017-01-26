UN Security Council calls high level meeting to solve conflicts in Europe

Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ On January 1 Ukraine will chair United Nations Security Council for one month.

High level meeting to solve conflicts in Europe, open debates on prevention of terrorist attacks on vital infrastructural buildings are main arrangements to be tackled under Ukraine’s leadership.

Report informs, referring to the UN news center, Ukraine’s representative in UN Vladimir Elichenko said.

According to him, Ukraine’s foreign minister Pavel Klimkin will chair both meetings. The envoy also doesn’t exclude arrival of president Petro Poroshenko to UN in February.

UN Secretary General António Guterres stated his intention to personally attend high level meeting dedicated to the settlement of the European conflicts.