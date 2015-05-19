 Top
    ​UN Secretary-General ready to visit North Korea

    I express my readiness to visit Pyongyang if my visit is useful

    Baku. 19 May. REPORT.AZ/ UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon said that, he is ready to to visit North Korea, if necessary in regard with the increased tensions in the region, Report informs citing BBC.

    "I express my readiness to visit Pyongyang if my visit is useful," said Ban Ki-moon at the conference of Asian leaders in Seoul.

    He said that North Korea is a member of the United Nations and political and humanitarian issues should be separated. The Secretary General urged the international community to pay attention to the humanitarian situation in North Korea, in which, according to him, children suffer from chronic malnutrition.

