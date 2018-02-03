UN reveals North Korea’s profit from banned exports

Baku. 3 February. REPORT.AZ/ North Korea violated United Nations sanctions to earn nearly $ 200 million in 2017 from banned commodity exports, according to a confidential report by independent U.N. monitors, which also accused Pyongyang of supplying weapons to Syria and Myanmar.

Report informs, Associated Press writes citing the data of UN experts.

The report to a U.N. Security Council sanctions committee, seen by Reuters on Friday, said North Korea had shipped coal to ports, including in Russia, China, South Korea, Malaysia and Vietnam, mainly using false paperwork that showed countries such as Russia and China as the coal origin, instead of North Korea.

North Korea in 2017 also exported iron ore worth $ 125 million to China.