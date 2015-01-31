UN: Number of displaced people in world hits record

Baku. 31 January. REPORT.AZ/ The number of internally displaced persons has hit a record figure since the Second World War.Today, there are 33 million people. Most of them are in these conditions for decades. This was said by the Deputy Emergency Relief Coordinator of UN Kyung-wha Kang at a meeting of the Security Council on the protection of civilians in armed conflict, Report informs.

She noted that today conflicts have the most negative impact on the situation of civilians, which constitute the overwhelming majority of victims. 'Now, more than ever, the protection of civilians must be at the top of our agenda' ,the Deputy Emergency Relief Coordinator of the United Nations said.

She noted that in early 2014 the United Nations appealed to donors to provide funds to help 52 mln people. By the end of the year there were 76 mln people in need of assistance.