UN: More than 5000 migrants per day landed in Macedonia through Greece

Baku. 4 September. REPORT.AZ/ More than 5000 migrants per day landed in Macedonia through Greece.

Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, it was said by United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

"About 5600 migrants crossed the territory of Macedonia with Greece yesterday", said a spokesman for UNHCR, Melissa Fleming.

She said that the flow of migrants has almost doubled.Earlier, from 2 to 3 thousand people crossed the border every day.

Earlier, the head of UNHCR António Guterres urged EU countries to allocate another 200 thousand refugees against the background of the biggest flow of refugees to Europe since the Second World War.