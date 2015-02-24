 Top
    Close photo mode

    ​UN doubles amount of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

    UN expanded program of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine from 189 to 316 million USD

    Baku. 24 February. REPORT.AZ/ The United Nations Organization (UNO) has expanded the humanitarian assistance program to Ukraine from 189 to 316 million USD in 2015. Report informs citing the report of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, the increase in the cost of UN support to Ukraine was explained by the deteriorating of situation in the country.

    According to UN estimates, it is necessary to provide food, non-food products and medical care for more than 5, 000 residents in Debaltsevo.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi