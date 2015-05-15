UN announces number of deaths in Yemen

Baku. 15 May. REPORT.AZ/At least 1,600 people died since the beginning of the armed conflict in Yemen.

Report informs referring to "RIA Novosti", the statement was issued by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

The head of Yemeni branch of Department, Johannes van der Klau said that it has terribly negative impact on the lives of civilians in the conflict: "Two months after the start of the events, more than 1,600 people died as a result of ground operations, more than 6200 were injured."

According to him, over the past two months, more than 450 people had to leave their homes.