Ukrainian Security Service reveals number of assassination attempts on President Poroshenko

Baku. 31 August. REPORT.AZ/ Two assassination attempts have been carried out on Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko during his presidency.

Report informs, Ukrainian reporter Sergey Bosak posted on his Facebook page.

He posted a copy of the response of the Ukrainian Security Service (USS) to his inquiry saying the USS investigative bodies are conducting an investigation on the two criminal cases in regard to the assassination attempts on Poroshenko.

A week earlier, the USS told about the planned assassination attempt on the Ukrainian President during his trip to Kharkov. The female mechanical voice on the phone warned about the assassination attempt on the head of state; the security services could not find out the location of the anonymous person.